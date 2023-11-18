Skip to Content
Police say motorcyclist died after running red light, crashing into truck in Central El Paso

By
November 18, 2023
Published 5:36 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) - El Paso Police Special Traffic Investigators responded to the 5300 block of Paisano just after 11:25 Friday night after a motorcyclist crashed with a truck.

STI's learned through their investigation that 28-year-old Mauricio Miranda, was riding a motorcycle when he ran a red light and crashed into a truck.

The impact caused Miranda to be thrown from his motorcycle and suffered severe injuries that lead to his death, according to EPPD.

The police release states running a red light is a factor in this crash. This is the 70th traffic fatality in El Paso compared to 64 at the same time last year.

Yvonne Suarez

