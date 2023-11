(ABC NEWS) -- Twelve hostages are on their way toward Israeli territory and are in Red Cross custody, according to the Israel Defense Forces.

The hostages include 10 Israelis and two foreign nationals, the IDF said.

The IDF said the hostages were taken through Egypt before heading to a meeting point in Kerem Shalom, in Israel. Families of the hostages are being updated on the latest available information, Israel said.

-ABC News' Will Gretsky