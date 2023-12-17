CBP suspends rail operations in El Paso, Eagle Pass

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) - Customs and Border Protection (CBP) is temporarily suspending international railway crossing operations in the El Paso and Eagle Pass bridges starting Monday, Dec. 18 at 8:00 a.m.

The decision by CBP will allow the redirection of personnel to other areas to help USBP with migrant intake and processing.

A release from the agency says, “CBP is continuing to surge all available resources to safely process migrants in response to increased levels of migrant encounters at the Southwest Border, fueled by smugglers peddling disinformation to prey on vulnerable individuals."

Last week there was a surge in the number of migrants that made their way into the border from the interior of Mexican by way of trains arriving in Cd. Juarez, Chih., Mexico.

Through their release CBP said this temporary suspension is necessary, "After observing a recent resurgence of smuggling organizations moving migrants through Mexico via freight trains, CBP is taking additional actions to surge personnel and address this concerning development, including in partnership with Mexican authorities."

On Tuesday, December 13, approximately 1,000 migrants arrived riding on top of trains during the night. Some spending the night along the U.S. - Mexico border.

Mexican authorities reported the majority were families and a few single adults from Venezuela.

Upon arrival they made their way to the border to turn themselves in to border patrol agents.

Hundreds spent the night at Border Safety Initiative (BSI) #35 also known as international marker #36. Others opted to spend the night in Juarez migrant shelters.

"It's too full of people, they really can't cope," said on newly arrived migrant of the situation at the shelters. "I tell you and I repeat to you, a lot of people are coming behind us, not only here, but to other places as well," he added.

CBP says a number of operational adjustments were made in order to respond to this latest surge and process the newly arrived migrants.

“We continue to adjust our operational plans to maximize enforcement efforts against those noncitizens who do not use lawful pathways or processes such as CBP One™ and those without a legal basis to remain in the United States.

Processing of vehicles in Eagle Pass are suspended at International Bridge 1. San Diego's San Ysidro's pedestrian west operations are also suspended.