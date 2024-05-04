Aggies Win in 13 Innings against LA Tech, 16-15

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) -- The Aggies beat Conference USA leader, LA Tech, 16-15 in 13 innings on May 4, at Presley Askew Field. Keith Jones II came up big yet again as he doubled to lead off the 13th inning, he was then advanced on a ground out, LA Tech threw a wild pitch to allow Jones to score, securing the Aggies eighth conference win.

After exchanging a pair of runs in the first inning, the Aggies took their first lead of the series on an RBI double hit by Austin Corbett. The lead did not last long as LA Tech managed to score eight runs in the next four innings.

Down 9-2, the Aggies started their climb back in the bottom of the seventh. Gallina hit a two-run homer to left center, his 35th in his career. In the eighth, LA Tech added another run on a solo home run.

In the bottom of the eighth, the Aggies had their most explosive inning of the game scoring six runs to even the game. After three straight walks to lead off the inning the Aggies now had bases loaded. Jones singled to right field to score one run.

With bases still loaded, Gallina was hit by the pitch for the Aggies second run of the inning. Catcher Nick Gore stepped up to the plate and laced one over the left field wall to tie the ball game at 10’s apiece.

In the ninth, the Bulldogs added four runs on an RBI single and a three-run home run. The Aggies needed to score four runs to extend the game and they did. After a walk, a single, and a hit-by-pitch the Aggies had the bases loaded once again. Jones then hit a sacrifice fly to left field to score Damone Hale. With runners on first and third, Titus Dumitru hit his second home run of the game and fourth of the series to send the game into extra innings.

After a scoreless 10th, LA Tech hit a solo home run to go up by one. The Aggies answered that run with one of their own, hit by Gallina, his second of the game and 36th in his career, putting him in sole-possession of eighth place in career home runs among all Aggies.

After a scoreless 12th, the Aggies held the Bulldogs to no runs in the top of the 13th. Jones led the bottom of the 13th off with a double to left center. Jones then advanced to third on a ground out. LA Tech’s pitcher then threw a wild pitch that allowed Jones to score and gave the Aggies the win.

INSIDE THE BOX SCORE:

Dumitru went 3-7 with four RBIs to earn his 16th multi hit game of the season and seventh multi-RBI game of the season.

Gallina went 2-6 with four RBIs to earn his sixth multi-hit game and ninth multi-RBI game of the season.

Gore had four RBIs for his 17th multi-RBI game of the season.

Jones went 2-6 with two RBIs for his 23rd multi-hit game of the season and 19th multi-RBI game of the season.

Steve Solorzano had two hits in tonight’s ball game for his ninth multi-hit game of the season.

This was the Aggies longest game of the season in both time (four hours and 18 minutes) and innings (13).

The Aggies had six two-out RBIs.

With five home runs on the night the Aggies tied their season high.

UP NEXT:

The Aggies will play LA Tech in their home finale that also serves as senior day at 11 a.m. MT. For complete coverage of NM State Baseball, visit NMStateSports.com - the official home of Aggie athletics – and follow us on Twitter (@NMStateBaseball), Instagram (@NMStateBaseball) and like us on Facebook (NMState Baseball)