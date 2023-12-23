Texas DPS confirms death of Dixie Chicks founding member in Hudspeth

HUDSPETH COUNTY, Texas (KVIA) - The Texas Department of Transportation reports a head-on crash along US 62 and Mile Post 74 just west of Cornudas killed the driver of a Ford F-150 truck.

The driver has been identified as Laura Caroline Lynch, 65, better known as the founding member of the Dixie Chicks country group.

The group posted on their social media platforms the news of Lynch's death Saturday morning.

"Laura was a bright light. Her infectious energy and humor gave a spark to the early days of our band. Laura had a gift for design, a love of all things Texas and was instrumental in the early success of the band," the group wrote.

The crash happened at 5:45 p.m. Friday evening on a two-way undivided area of US 62.

Texas DPS says the driver of a Dodge Ram 1500 was westbound as Lynch was eastbound along the road.

The driver of the Ram tried to pass another vehicle, moved into the eastbound lane striking Lynch's truck head-on and catching on fire, according to Tx DPS.

Lynch was pronounced at the scene. The driver of the Ram was taken to Sierra Providence East with non-life-threatening injuries.

The identification of the Ram's driver is pending notification of next of kin.

According to preliminary reports Lynch was not wearing a seatbelt.