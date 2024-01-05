Socorro man arrested after police chase

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- ABC-7 has more details on a Socorro man who was arrested following a police chase.

37-year-old Socorro resident Armando Bejarano has been charged with evading arrest or detention, theft of property, and criminal mischief.

Police say officers attempted to pull Bejarano over on the 8700 Block of Gateway East after identifying his vehicle as previously stolen. Bejarano refused to stop and officers pursued him, stating he drived erratically and caused property damage at the 9500 Block of Escobar.

Police called out the Auto Theft Task Force, K9 Units, Customs and Border Patrol Air Unit, and the El Paso Sheriff's Office to apprehend Bejarano.

Bejarano was arrested at the 10800 Block of Robin.