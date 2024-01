EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso Fire Department crews and federal agents are on the scene of a crash in Central El Paso.

The collision happened near the intersection of Ochoa and Third.

Fire Department officials say crews rushed two people to the hospital with minor injuries. The crash happened just after 4 p.m.

ABC-7 has a crew going to the scene of the crash.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.