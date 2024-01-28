Skip to Content
Top Stories

2 people seriously injured in east El Paso car crash

KVIA
By
Published 3:23 AM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Three people were taken to the hospital following a car crash early Sunday morning.

According to the city's public alert and incident notification system, the crash took place just before 2 a.m. at the intersection of Gateway East and Albert Saab Drive. That's just east of Lee Trevino Drive.

El Paso Fire Department dispatch officials confirmed that 2 people were taken to the hospital with serious injuries, and another was transported with minor injuries.

ABC-7 currently has a crew en-route to the scene.

This is a developing story. We'll be sure to keep you updated both on-air and online at KVIA.com as soon as we learn more information.

Article Topic Follows: Top Stories

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Jason McNabb

Reporter/Multimedia Journalist & GMEP Weekends co-anchor

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content