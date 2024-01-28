2 people seriously injured in east El Paso car crash

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Three people were taken to the hospital following a car crash early Sunday morning.

According to the city's public alert and incident notification system, the crash took place just before 2 a.m. at the intersection of Gateway East and Albert Saab Drive. That's just east of Lee Trevino Drive.

El Paso Fire Department dispatch officials confirmed that 2 people were taken to the hospital with serious injuries, and another was transported with minor injuries.

ABC-7 currently has a crew en-route to the scene.

This is a developing story. We'll be sure to keep you updated both on-air and online at KVIA.com as soon as we learn more information.