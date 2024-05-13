CUSA Track and Field Championships Final Day

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- UTEP hosted the Conference USA Track and Field Championships at Kidd Field Sunday.

In the men's 100-meter, UTEP's freshman Xavier Butler finished fourth in the finals. He later came back in the 200-meter final for some sweet redemption claiming gold with a time of 20.57 seconds.

UTEP'S Julio Pacheco Estrada and his teammate Joshua Hill clinch gold and silver in the 400-meter.

Niesha Burgher set a new meet record in the 100-meter with a time of 11.06 and also recorded an Olympic standard time off 22.44 in the 200-meter. Burgher also ran the second leg in the 4x100 meter relay helping the Miners claim the gold medal. She also took the Miners from third to first place in the 4x400 meter relay running a split time of 51.95 as the last leg in the relay.

In the 100-meter hurdle finals, Marissa Simpson claims gold with a time of 12.75 and NMSU's Aliyah Logan came in right behind her in second with a time of 12.98.

NMSU's Terice Steen finished in first place in the 400-meter hurdles with a time of 57.90.