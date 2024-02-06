Two people stabbed in Central El Paso

Skip to Content
EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Crimes Against Persons detectives are investigating a stabbing on the 800 block of Yandell, near Houston Park.

Officials say that preliminary investigating uncovered that two people were stabbed. Emergency crews rushed both people to local hospitals.

Police have closed down the 800 and 900 blocks of Montana Avenue to pedestrian and car traffic as they investigate.

The call came in just before 2:30 p.m. Tuesday.

An ABC-7 crew was driving by and saw the scene. We were the first news team on the scene.

This is a developing story.

