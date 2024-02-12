Skip to Content
Burges High School evacuated after threat

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Burges High School in East El Paso was evacuated after a threat, according to district officials.

Administrators provided ABC-7 with the following statement.

“As a precautionary measure, Burges High School is undergoing an evacuation protocol. El Paso ISD Police Services assisted in escorting students and staff to the nearby MacArthur PK-8 School. This decision was made in response to a threat that was received by the campus earlier today. All students and staff are safe.”

This is a developing story.

