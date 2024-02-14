Skip to Content
Top Stories

Drunk driver dies in Far East El Paso crash, police say

By
Published 11:53 AM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso Police say a woman was drunk when she crashed into the back of two cars on Zaragoza February 4, 2024. She died on February 12.

Special Traffic Investigators say 47-year-old Claudia Escobar was driving on Zaragoza when she rearended two other cars stopped at a red light. This happened at the intersection of Zaragoza and Sun Fire in Far East El Paso.

Escobar was rushed to the hospital with severe injuries. No one else was injured in the collision.

Police announced after Escobar's death that alcohol was a contributing factor in the crash.

This is the 9th traffic fatality this year compared to 12 this time last year.

Article Topic Follows: Top Stories

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Emma Hoggard

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content