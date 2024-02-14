Drunk driver dies in Far East El Paso crash, police say

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso Police say a woman was drunk when she crashed into the back of two cars on Zaragoza February 4, 2024. She died on February 12.

Special Traffic Investigators say 47-year-old Claudia Escobar was driving on Zaragoza when she rearended two other cars stopped at a red light. This happened at the intersection of Zaragoza and Sun Fire in Far East El Paso.

Escobar was rushed to the hospital with severe injuries. No one else was injured in the collision.

Police announced after Escobar's death that alcohol was a contributing factor in the crash.

This is the 9th traffic fatality this year compared to 12 this time last year.