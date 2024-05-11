Body recovered from the canal in El Paso’s Lower Valley

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) - A body was recovered out of a canal in the Lower Valley Saturday night, according to the El Paso Fire Department on the social media site 'X'.

First responders were called to the 10000 block of Southside Road.

No information has been released about the person who died.

EPFD reported that the scene has been turned over to law enforcement.

The department alerted the public of the initial response of an individual in the canal around 9:30 p.m. Saturday evening.