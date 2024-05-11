Skip to Content
Body recovered from the canal in El Paso’s Lower Valley

Published 10:57 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) - A body was recovered out of a canal in the Lower Valley Saturday night, according to the El Paso Fire Department on the social media site 'X'.

First responders were called to the 10000 block of Southside Road.

No information has been released about the person who died.

EPFD reported that the scene has been turned over to law enforcement.

The department alerted the public of the initial response of an individual in the canal around 9:30 p.m. Saturday evening.

Sam Harasimowicz

Sam Harasimowicz is a reporter, producer and one of the anchors of ABC-7’s weekend evening news programs

