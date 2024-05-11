Aggies Baseball Win 9-5 Over TCU

FORT WORTH, Texas (KVIA) -- The Aggies earn their second win over a power five opponent this season in the 9-5 victory over TCU on May 11, in Fort Worth, Texas. The Aggies recorded nine hits in the ball game with Titus Dumitru being responsible for three hits, including two home runs.

In the top of the first the Aggies jumped out to an early lead thanks to a solo home run hit by Dumitru, his 10th home run of the season.

In the top of the second, Austin Corbett hit an RBI double that scored Mitch Namie who reached on a leadoff walk. After back-to-back walks Dumitru mashed his second homer of the day to put the Aggies up six.

The Aggies held the Horned Frogs scoreless in the first two frames. In the top of the third the Aggies managed to load the bases on a walk and back-to-back singles. Romeo Ballesteros then singled through the left side to score two runs for the Aggies which put them up eight.

Cade Swenson earned the start for the Aggies and threw three scoreless innings only allowing two hits with one strikeout. Hayden Walker came into relief for the Aggies in the bottom of the fourth.

In the bottom of the fifth, the Horned Frogs added two runs on two RBI singles. They continued scoring in the bottom of the sixth, scoring on an RBI single, a sacrifice fly and a throwing error, which shortened the Aggies lead to three runs.

In the top of the eighth Dumitru knocked in Edwin Martinez-Pagani who reached on a double. This was Dumitru’s sixth RBI of the game, his most of the season. This was the last run the Aggies scored in the game to secure their second win against a power five opponent.

INSIDE THE BOX SCORE:

Dumitru went 3-6 with two homers and six RBIs for his 18th multi-hit game of the season and eighth multi-RBI game of the season.

Ballesteros recorded to RBIs for his seventh multi-RBI game of the season.

The Aggies batted .400 with runners in scoring position.

Eight of the nine runs the Aggies scored were two-out RBIs.

UP NEXT:

The Aggies will play in the series finale against TCU on Sunday, May 12 at noon MT.