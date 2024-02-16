El Paso FBI agents arrest La Chely on multiple homicide charges

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- FBI agents arrested Michelle Angelica Pineda, known as "La Chely" at a motel Thursday. The Mexican Government was looking for La Chely, a Mexican national, for her alleged involvement in at least five homicides in Juarez.

The FBI Safe Streets Gang Task Force worked with the El Paso Police Gang Unit, County Sheriff's Narcotics Division, and Border Patrol to take down La Chely, who is accused of running a drug trafficking ring for the Artistas Assessino gang.

"Pineda was known for her extreme brutality such as dismembering bodies, removing hearts, and placing the hearts in front of “Santa Muerte” altars and statutes," according to a news release from the FBI El Paso Office Friday.

FBI officials say La Chely had entered the U.S. illegally. Once captured, agents took her to a port of entry and gave her over into Chihuahua State Police and State Attorney General of Chihuahua custody.

“Today’s deportation highlights the swift action of our agents and our significant partnerships by successfully taking a violent assassin off our streets and putting her back into the hands of Mexican law enforcement to be tried for her crimes,” said John Morales, FBI El Paso Special Agent in Charge. “Working hand-in-hand with our partners whether in law enforcement, the private sector, and with foreign law enforcement agencies are paramount in order to keep people like Pineda from bringing violence and drugs into our lives and poisoning our communities.”

FBI El Paso did not provide a mugshot.