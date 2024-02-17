Man arrested on charges of selling properties he didn’t own in Horizon

HORIZON, Texas (KVIA) - Deputies from the El Paso County Sheriff's Office have arrested a man for allegedly selling properties he did not own.

The suspect is 39-year-old Francisco Quijas III.

EPCSO stated the properties were located in an area in Horizon.

An unnamed victim paid Quijas $9,500 to buy a property lot in Horizon, later finding out Quijas was not the owner, according to the investigation.

The investigation eventually led to a warrant, and Quijas was arrested at his home on Friday, February 16th. He was charged with Theft of Property great than or equal to $2,500 and less than $30,000.

He was been booked into the El Paso County Detention Facility with a total $20,000 bond.