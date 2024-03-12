El Paso Multipurpose Center presentation postponed

EL PASO, TX (KVIA) -- The Capital Improvements Department has postponed their presentation to City Council regarding the Multipurpose Preforming Arts and Entertainment Center.

According to the City of El Paso's proposed revisions for the March 12, 2024 meeting agenda, the agenda item will be postponed for two weeks.

The presentation will include community feedback that was gathered from the recent community meetings. This was a request made by City Council when it was first presented in February.