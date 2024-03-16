Skip to Content
1 person dead, 2 more seriously injured after shooting in east El Paso

Published 4:38 AM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- One person has died and two more are seriously injured after being shot in east El Paso early Saturday morning.

Police say it happened at 2285 Trawood Drive. That's not far from the intersection of Montwood & Lee Trevino.

The first calls of the shooting came in at 2:17 A.M.

No information has yet been released about the victims, or any possible suspects.

ABC-7 currently has a crew on the scene.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned both on-air and online at KVIA.com for the latest information as soon as it comes into our newsroom.

Jason McNabb

Reporter/Multimedia Journalist & GMEP Weekends co-anchor

