Two people pulled out of Lower Valley canal

today at 5:02 PM
Published 4:35 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso Water crews rescued two people from a canal near Zaragoza and Pan American.

This happened Tuesday afternoon. A spokesperson says the Water Rescue Team successfully rescued the pair and took one of them to the hospital with minor injuries. The other chose not to go to the hospital.

Crews are still checking the area, according to El Paso Fire Department officials. There were reports of a third person possibly in need of rescue.

