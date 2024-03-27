Major Crimes Unit detectives on the scene of two separate drownings in Tornillo

TORNILLO, Texas (KVIA) -- Detectives with the Major Crimes and Crime Scene Units are in Tornillo investigating "separate drowning incidents."

Detectives are at both scenes: on the 13600 block of Petunia Drive and the 200 block of Tornillo Guadalupe Road.

"There is no threat to the public," officials stated in a news release Wednesday afternoon.

First responders were first called out to the drownings just after 10 a.m. Wednesday, March 27, 2024. El Paso County Sheriff's Deputies from the Peter John Herrera Patrol Station were dispatched to the scenes, in addition to rescue and medical personnel.

Officials have not specified how many people are involved. ABC-7 has a crew heading to the scene.