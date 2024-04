EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) - El Paso Fire dispatch says a fire broke out at the Texas Roadhouse at 10729 Gateway Blvd. West just after 3:15 p.m. Sunday.

Fire crews were able to put out the fire quickly. No injuries have been reported.

First responders told ABC-7 that the restaurant did have to be evacuated.

No word on the cause of the fire or amount of damages.