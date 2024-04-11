SWAT preparing to negotiate with alleged West El Paso shooter

UPDATE: El Paso Police have said they have secured the area near Escondido Drive and Palmary Drive. They are currently preparing a crisis response team to contact and attempt negotiations with the suspect.

El Paso Police says they do not believe there is any danger to the public right now, but have shut down the area around Escondido Drive and Palmary Drive. They ask that those coming to the area do not use Escondido Drive.

Police say the initial call for the incident came in around 6:55 p.m. on April 11.

UPDATE: El Paso Police have confirmed to ABC-7 the suspect was shooting.

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso Police SWAT officers are responding to a shots fired call in West El Paso Thursday evening, according to a police notification.

Police said the investigation near Escondido Drive and Palmary Drive, which is east of Resler Drive.

ABC-7 crews on the scene saw a SWAT unit headed to Pamlico Drive and Sky View Street, which is southeast of that intersection.

ABC-7 spoke with neighbors, and heard from viewers on social media, who say a person was shooting at officers.

Watch ABC-7 at 10 for the latest and we will update this article as we get more information.