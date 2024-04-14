El Paso Police identify pedestrian killed on I-10 West Saturday night

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) - El Paso Police report Michael Prendergast was killed after he was hit by a semi as he crossed the westbound lanes of I-10 near Transmountain.

It happened just after 8 p.m. Saturday. Special Traffic Investigators were responded to the crash.

STI's preliminary report says Prendergast was eastbound on I-10 in a pickup truck, when he pulled over, and crossed onto the westbound lanes.

Semi-truck driver was not able to stop in time and police say that's when Prendergast was hit and died at the scene.

This is the 15th traffic fatality so far in 2024, compared to 18 last year.

STI continues their investigation.