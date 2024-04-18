Mobile home burns in east El Paso County

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso Fire Department officials say that a mobile home caught fire at 1:02 p.m. Thursday.

The mobile home is located on the 14000 block of Ferguson Drive in Homestead Meadows North.

Fire crews knocked down the fire in just over an hour, according to fire officials. The mobile home, as well as four or five cars were damaged in the blaze.

No one was reported injured. The Montana Vista and Horizon Fire Departments also responded to the fire. They are still out at the scene checking for hotspots at this time.