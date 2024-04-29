Police investigating shooting at Las Cruces house

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) -- Las Cruces investigators are looking into a shooting at a house on the 1900 block of Princess Jeanne Drive this morning.

The first calls came in about 3:30 a.m. When officers showed up they found a 34-year-old man with a gunshot wound. Police are not identifying the man and are limiting public details as they continue to investigate.

A portion of Princess Jeanne Drive is still closed for now as police remain at the scene.

"Police have not yet identified or located a suspect," a spokesperson stated Monday. "Anyone with information is asked to call police at (575) 526-0795."

