Crime Stoppers of El Paso ask for help identifying armed robber

Crime Stoppers of El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) - A man held up a pizzeria at gun point, and Crime Stoppers of El Paso is asking for the public's help identifying the man.

It happened on April 27 at about 10:40 p.m. at the Pizza Hut at 6110 Dyer in Northeast El Paso.

Police say an armed man demanded money and threatened an employee at the cash register.

He the fled the pizzeria with an unknown amount of money. The man is described as a Hispanic man, 5'4" tall, with a thin build and short hair.

Police say he was last seen wearing a bandana over his face, a burgundy hooded jacket with gray sleeves and a dark blue or gray long-sleeve shirt with light-colored pants and black Puma brand shoes.

If you have any information on the identify of this man, you are asked to call Crime Stoppers of El Paso at 915-566-8477 or provide the information online at www.cselpaso.org.

Crime Stoppers of El Paso says you will remain anonymous and you may qualify for a cash reward if your information leads to an arrest.

Yvonne Suarez

