Sheriff deputies investigate pedestrian vs train crash in Fabens

FABENS, Texas (KVIA) - Deputies with the El Paso County Sheriff's Office received a call about a pedestrian that was hit by a train in Fabens, Texas.

The call came in at about 1:30 p.m. Sunday at the intersection of NE Camp St. and N. Fabens Rd.

Deputies have not identified the pedestrian at this time or provided information on the injuries they sustained.

Special Traffic Investigators are responding to the area to determine the cause of the collision.

Sheriff deputies advise drivers that Camp St. to Main St. will be closed for several hours while the investigation is underway.

This story will be updated as information is released by the Sheriff's Office.