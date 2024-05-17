Skip to Content
Police investigate possible threat at IDEA Mesa Hills

1:45 PM
Update: El Paso Police is sending out new details on the lockdown.

"At this point in the investigation, the police department does not have anyone in custody or suspects," police stated in an alert Friday afternoon. "The call came in at 11:32 AM."

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) - IDEA Mesa Hills has been placed on lockdown protocols out of an abundance of caution, according to school administrators, after they were made aware of an unconfirmed threat on the campus.

Police can been seen at the campus and also a Johnson Elementary School nearby.

EPISD says Charles Murphree Pk-8 School was placed on a secured protocol, due to its proximity to the IDEA campus.

Parents are being notified through the school's alert system.

IDEA says "we will continue to prioritize the safety of our students and staff" in a release.

This is a developing story and will be updated as information become available.

Yvonne Suarez

Sam Harasimowicz

Sam Harasimowicz is a reporter, producer and one of the anchors of ABC-7’s weekend evening news programs

