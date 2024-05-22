ABC-7’s Stephanie Valle wins third consecutive Regional Murrow Award for Borderland Crimes podcast

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The Radio Television Digital News Association is recognizing ABC-7's Stephanie Valle for the 3rd year in a row, as Borderland Crimes wins the RTDNA's Regional Murrow Award for Best Podcast in 2024.

Borderland Crimes is now under consideration for a National Murrow Award.

The Murrow Awards are among the most respected journalism awards in the world, because the winning stories put public interest above all else.

"The winning podcast episode centered on the execution of David Renteria, the man who killed Alexandra Flores in 2001," Stephanie Valle. "I was a media witness to the lethal injection on Nov. 16, 2023. Reporting the conclusion to a story I helped cover at the onset is something not many reporters are able to do. Gaining recognition for the work I did for KVIA on this painful story is so meaningful."

You can find the winning episode wherever you get podcasts and on kvia.com under the pulldown menu.