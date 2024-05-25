Person seriously injured after being struck during hit-and-run in east El Paso

UPDATE: El Paso Police are now calling this incident a hit-and-run. They say an unknown vehicle was travelling north on the 3000 block of Lee Trevino when the person was hit. They're asking for anyone who may have any information about the driver or vehicle involved to call EPPD's non-emergency number of (915) 832-4400, or Crime Stoppers of El Paso.

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- A person has suffered serious injuries after being struck by a vehicle in east El Paso Friday night, according to police.

The El Paso Police Department says the incident happened shortly before 10 p.m. near the intersection of Lee Trevino and Pebble Hills.

Police add Special Traffic Investigators were called to the scene to try and figure out what led up to the crash.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned both on-air and online at KVIA.com for the latest information as soon as it comes into our newsroom.