El Paso and Doña Ana County seeing gas prices below national average

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The average American is spending around $3.56 per gallon of gas, according to daily numbers from Triple A.

Triple A is reporting that average El Paso resident is being charged $3.15 a gallon.

In Doña Ana County, the average gallon of gas, as of Friday May 31st, is $3.25, still thirty cents below the national average.

The highest state average in the U.S. is currently California, which sees an average price per gallon of $5.08.