Reports of smoke prompt El Paso Fire to respond to recycling plant fire

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) - Crews with the El Paso Fire Department at once again at a recycling plant at Paisano and Coles in South Central El Paso Sunday afternoon after reports of smoke.

The recycling plant was first reported as a Condition 3 fire back on May 28. It was upgraded to a third alarm fire and continued to burn for hours.

El Paso Fire stated it was one of the city's toughest fires, taking more than 200 firefighters to get the blaze under control and working on fire fighting and suppression efforts for 25 hours.

The cause is under investigation.

No word yet on what may have reignited todays hotspots.