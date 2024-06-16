Skip to Content
Police need the public’s help solving a murder

Crime Stoppers of El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) - El Paso Police responded to reports of a car crash in a Northeast E Paso neighborhood back on April 29, 2023.

Officers arrived at the 5900 block of Ameen and found Daniel Antonio Mergil with gunshot wounds. He was taken to an area hospital where he later died. Investigators believe Mergil was shot near a U-Haul storage facility on Ameen.

Police say a black car was seen on security video fleeing from the area at the time. They describe it as having chromed rims and door handles.

Crime Stoppers of El Paso is asking anyone with information to contact them at their anonymous tip line 915-566-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.cselpaso.org.

If the tips leads to an arrest, Crime Stoppers of El Paso says you may qualify for a cash reward.

