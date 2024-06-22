Skip to Content
New board member sworn in to fill vacancy at EPCC’s Board of Trustees

Published 2:48 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) - Jesus Mendez was sworn in to fill the remaining term for the El Paso Community College Board of Trustees for District 4.

The seat became vacant when Christina Sanchez resigned after being elected as the new El Paso County Attorney.

Mendez was sworn in on June 22 and will serve until the position is up for election on May 2025.

The Board of Trustees requested applicants to fill the vacancy and reviewed and interviewed candidates.

