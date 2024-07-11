El Paso City Representative Brian Kennedy announces mayoral run

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Brian Kennedy, El Paso city representative for District 1, announced he is officially running for El Paso mayor in 2024.

"I don't want a ringside seat at a train wreck. I want to make sure the train keeps rolling in the right direction," Kennedy wrote on his campaign website that went live Thursday morning.

Kennedy joins councilmember Cassandra Hernandez, Renard Johnson, Marco Contreras, Steven Winters, Ryan Houle, and Jacob Chavira in the race.

Kennedy's announcement does create a vacancy for District 1 under the state's resign to run provision, which falls under the Texas Constitution.

The resign to run provision creates, depending on the time of the announcement, an automatic resignation for certain elected officials, like councilmembers, who announce they are running for another office.

Under the state’s current law, if you’re in the last 13 months of your tenure as an office holder -- you don’t have to resign. However, if you have more time than that, the city has 120 days (about 4 months) to hold an election for your seat.

Because Kennedy's announcement is in the 120 days the city will not hold a special election. Voters will, however, head to the polls on November 5 and decide on a new District 1 representative.

Rep. Brian Kennedy is in his first term as a council member. His term expires December 2026.