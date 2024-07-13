Dr. Ruth Westheimer, renowned sex therapist, has died at 96

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) - Dr. Ruth Westheimer, the country's leading advocate of sexual education has died at the age of 96.

Dr. Ruth as she was called passed away surrounded by family at her home on Friday night, according to her publicist.

Dr. Ruth first launched a radio call-in show in 1980 called "Sexually Speaking" in New York, quickly going into syndication.

Recently Dr. Ruth wrote a book about loneliness which is scheduled to be released in September.

She was appointed to be New York's first honorary ambassador to loneliness in 2023 according to her biography.