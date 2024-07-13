Power out for hundreds in East El Paso after crash knocks down light pole

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) - About 630 customers in East El Paso have no power at this time after a vehicle crashed into a light pole along Montana and Lockheed.

It happened about 4 p.m. Saturday.

No word on any injuries.

El Paso Electric says crews have been working to restore power.

The outage caused street lights to go out. A second crash was reported at Montana and Hawkins.

This is a developing story and will be updated as information becomes available.