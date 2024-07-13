Power out for hundreds in East El Paso after crash knocks down light pole
EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) - About 630 customers in East El Paso have no power at this time after a vehicle crashed into a light pole along Montana and Lockheed.
It happened about 4 p.m. Saturday.
No word on any injuries.
El Paso Electric says crews have been working to restore power.
The outage caused street lights to go out. A second crash was reported at Montana and Hawkins.
This is a developing story and will be updated as information becomes available.