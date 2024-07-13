Son arrested for shooting his father, Sheriff’s Office says

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) - The El Paso County Sheriff announced the arrest of Jair Navarro, 21 on Friday.

Navarro is charged with murder after shooting his father, Arturo Navarro in the Red Sands area on July 4, according to a release from the Sheriff.

The El Paso County Sheriff's Office Major Crimes Unit investigated a fight in progress that led to shots being fired. Through the investigation it was learned Jair Navarro shot his father in the head.

Arturo Navarro was taken to an area hospital where he died from his injuries on July 7.

Jair Navarro was taken into custody by the U.S. Marshals Lone Star Fugitive Task Force and booked into the El Paso County Detention Facility on a $750,000 bond.