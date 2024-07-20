Search and Rescue Units look for two people lost in desert area, one dies

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) - The Sunland Park Fire Department responded to the desert area off Bi-National Ave near Sunland Park Saturday afternoon after receiving a call of two people in need of assistance.

It happened about 1:30 p.m., members of Dona Ana Fire Rescue and Border Patrol assisted with the search for the two people who had called 9-1-1.

The rescue team found them and provided medical care at the scene.

One died at the scene and the other was taken in by Border Patrol, according to the Sunland Park Fire Department.

This is still a developing story and will be update on-air and online as information is made available.