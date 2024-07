El Paso, TX (KVIA) - From El Paso Mayor Oscar Leeser, to New Mexico Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham, to Donald Trump, a number of borderland leaders and people nationwide from all political spectrums reacted to the news of President Joe Biden announcing he will -not- seek reelection.

