Former New Mexico State University football player dies

today at 11:38 AM
Published 11:19 AM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) - Andre Seldon, Jr., 22, drowned at the Porcupine Reservoir in Utah, according to the Cache County Sheriff's Office.

The Sheriff's Office said deputies were called out to the area about 2 p.m. Saturday after reports of a man diving off the cliffs and not resurfacing.

Officials with Utah State University say it appeared he drowned after what appears to be a cliff-diving accident.

Seldon was team captain for the NMSU football team in 2022 and 2023 before entering the portal in December of 2023 and transferring to TCU.

During his time with NMSU, he recorded 96 tackle, 12 pass breakups and two interceptions.

He was on the verge of his fifth year of playing college football and about to start at Utah State.

Yvonne Suarez

