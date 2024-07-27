Dancing, music, food and culture at Juarez Festival

JUAREZ, Chihuahua (KVIA) - "Raices en Movimiento" is a festival that joins the best cuisine, music, dances and crafts from various states in Mexico.

Organizers say this year's event is the first time the cultural and differences in gastronomy, music and dances from the states of Jalisco, Oaxaca, Chihuahua, Puebla and Veracruz are showcased in one place in Juarez.

The free festival is an opportunity for the community to taste foods from the various states while enjoying regional dances and music.

Exhibits also explain the history of Mexico.

"I consider that Juarez is a place where there is a lot of culture," said Denisse Mora, festival organizer. "Juarez is growing and we should now allow our culture and traditions to fade away, so if people come here from other parts of the world, we need to provide a good image."

The festival is at the Plaza de la Mexicanidad, better known as the "X" along the border in Juarez, Saturday and Sunday from 4 p.m. to 11 p.m.