Raising funds and awareness, 5th Annual AIDS Walk

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) - Families and their pets gathered at Memorial Park for the 5th Annual AIDS Walk Fundraiser.

Hundreds people showed up to show their support.

The family and pet-friendly event had several different activities runners could participate in, Including a dog costume contest and health fair.

"I think it's important because we need more organizations that are out here doing the good work when it comes to research or health awareness in our city," said Richard Ornelas, who participated in the event. "So we we want more people to come to events to show that they are here to support the good cause."

Organizers said the event goal is to help the community remember loved ones lost to AIDS, and to help support those currently living with HIV.