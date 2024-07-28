Flash Flood Warning for Eastern El Paso until 9:30 PM

The National Weather Service in El Paso has issued a Flash Flood Warning for Eastern El Paso County until 9:30 P.M.

At 7:13 P.M., doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 0.5 and 1 inch of rain has fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1 inch are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly.

Some locations that may experience flooding include Far East El Paso, Butterfield, Homestead Meadows and Montana Vista.

Turn around, don't drown!