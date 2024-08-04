2 people rescued from swarm of bees in Socorro, according to fire department

SOCORRO, Texas (KVIA) -- Two people were rescued from a swarm of bees in Socorro, TX Sunday evening, according to the city's fire department.

It happened after 8 P.M. at the 500 block of Horizon Blvd, which is just west of North Loop Drive.

The Socorro Fire Department said on social media that the southbound lanes were closed for around half an hour while the bees were cleared out.

No word at this time if anybody was injured in the incident.

ABC-7 has reached out to the Socorro Fire Department for more information.