IDEA Public Schools in El Paso to welcome first graduating class

EL PASO, TX (KVIA) -- IDEA Public Schools in El Paso kicked off the 2024-25 school year, welcoming over 6,000 students across its 10 campuses.

This year marks a significant milestone as IDEA Edgemere College Preparatory and IDEA Rio Vista College Preparatory, who are introducing their first-ever 12th-grade class. The class of 2025 will be the first to graduate from these campuses, fulfilling IDEA's mission to send students to and through college.

Both IDEA Edgemere and IDEA Rio Vista opened in 2018, initially serving grades Kindergarten through second and sixth grade, and have since expanded to include all grade levels. The upcoming seniors, who began as 6th graders, are on track to complete over 11 Advanced Placement (AP) courses, career tech courses, and participate in college visits to over 15 institutions.

