Skip to Content
Top Stories

Old Glory Memorial host Purple Hearts ceremony

By
New
Published 11:11 PM

El Paso, TEXAS (KVIA)-- Old Glory Memorial will honor wounded soldiers and veterans at their Purple Heart ceremony on Saturday Aug. 10th at 10 a.m. In preparation for the ceremony they held a special craft session at their weekly food truck night.

Most attendees grab a brush and decorated their rocks as their hearts desired. The rocks will placed in front of the Purple hearts memorial during the ceremony. Donna Juarez, president of Flags of America invites everyone to come out to Old Glory Memorial to help honor those who were hurt in the line of duty.

Article Topic Follows: Top Stories

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Tyaun Marshburn

Tyaun Marshburn is a multimedia journalist

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content