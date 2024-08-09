Old Glory Memorial host Purple Hearts ceremony

El Paso, TEXAS (KVIA)-- Old Glory Memorial will honor wounded soldiers and veterans at their Purple Heart ceremony on Saturday Aug. 10th at 10 a.m. In preparation for the ceremony they held a special craft session at their weekly food truck night.

Most attendees grab a brush and decorated their rocks as their hearts desired. The rocks will placed in front of the Purple hearts memorial during the ceremony. Donna Juarez, president of Flags of America invites everyone to come out to Old Glory Memorial to help honor those who were hurt in the line of duty.