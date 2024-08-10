El Paso Police ask the public to help identify man who recorded a minor in a dressing room

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) - Crime Stoppers of El Paso is asking for the public's help in identifying a man suspected of recording a teen while they were in a dressing room of a local store.

El Paso Police say it happened on August 8 at a store at 1901 George Dieter in east El Paso about 6 p.m.

The an reported went to the dressing rooms and recorded the teen.

The teen noticed the man using a phone under the dressing room's door and covered up.

He is described as a Hispanic man, 5' 10" tall, with medium build, and light complexion. Police say he has short black hair, a mustache or goatee, and tattoo on his right arm. He was last seen wearing blue or gray shorts, dark socks with light-colored Croc-style shoes, and a blue tee shirt with a logo.

Witnesses told police he left the store parking lot in a white SUV with two sunroofs.

Crime Stoppers of El Paso asks anyone with information to call 915-566-8477 or online at www.cselpaso.org.

Those providing tips can remain anonymous and if the tip leads to an arrest, they can qualify for a cash reward.