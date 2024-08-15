Skip to Content
Flood Advisory for El Paso County until 7:45 PM for parts of El Paso

The National Weather Service in El Paso has issued a Flood Advisory until 7:45 PM. This includes Northeast El Paso, East El Paso, Central El Paso, Fort Bliss, Fort Bliss Northeast, and Biggs Field.

At 6:45 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 0.5 and 1 inch of rain has fallen.

Additional rainfall of up to 0.5 to 1 inch is expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding

