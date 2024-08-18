Skip to Content
COMSAR responds to two separate hiker rescues

By
New
Published 3:24 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) - The El Paso Fire Department's Combine Search and Rescue team responded to two separate reports of hikers in need of assistance Sunday afternoon.

The first rescue was received by COMSAR at about 1:29 p.m. at the 1,000 Steps Trail on N. Stanton.

El Paso Fire reports one patient was brought down the mountain with minor injuries and taken to an area hospital for medical treatment.

Then just before 2:30 p.m. a second hiker in need of help was received by El Paso Fire at 11055 Andrew Bárcena at Chuck Heinrich Park.

No word yet on any injuries at the Chuck Heinrich Park incident.

This is a developing story and will be updated on-air and online as information becomes available.

Article Topic Follows: Top Stories

Author Profile Photo

Yvonne Suarez

